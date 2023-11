Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Chennai Meteorological Department forecasted on Sunday that light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts of Tamil Nadu today.

Also, the Northeast Monsoon started 15 days ago and heavy rainfall was falling in various districts and occasional heavy rains in some districts.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Be in 'Very Poor' Category in National Capital (Watch Video).

For the past three days, Kanchipuram district has been experiencing moderate to heavy rain from time to time in different parts of Kanchipuram.

While it was scorching hot since this morning, cloudy and cold winds started blowing in various parts of the district from 3 pm.

Also Read | Iran Hangs 17-Year-Old for Murder, Sparks Uproar Among Human Rights Groups.

Kanchipuram, Walajabad, Uttramerur, Chennai-Bangalore National Highway are receiving heavy rain from time to time.

As today is the festival of Karthigai Deepam, while arrangements were made to light the lamp in various temples, it was seen that the work was a little lacking due to rainfall

Also, occasional heavy rains are causing some difficulty for motorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)