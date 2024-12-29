New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, stated that temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many regions.

Also Read | Pilibhit: Uttar Pradesh Police Register FIR Against Sikh Man for Posting Pictures With Weapons on Social Media, 'Supporting' Khalistan.

"Temperatures will fall gradually from today. We are expecting temperatures to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India and central India," Dr Kumar said.

The IMD has also forecast dense to very dense fog in Punjab and Haryana for the next two days, which is likely to affect visibility and could lead to disruptions in travel.

Also Read | VC Investment Surge: Ventura Capital Activities in India Increase to USD 16.8 Billion From January to November 2024, Says IBEF.

"We are expecting dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days," Dr Kumar added.

While temperatures have been above normal for this time of year, the IMD expects them to return to more typical levels in the coming days.

"We are expecting cold conditions today, especially over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region," he said. However, he emphasized that "no cold wave" is expected in Delhi at this stage.

Meanwhile, as the national capital continues to reel under inclement weather conditions, many homeless people are spending nights in government-constructed night shelters as temperatures continue to fall in the national capital on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi has plummeted to 12 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.

Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

A woman staying in the night shelter said they are being provided with a bed, blanket, as well as three meals in the day.

"We are given all the facilities like a blanket, bed, and three meals a day... We were asked for our Aadhar Cards before being admitted here," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)