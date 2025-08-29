Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh till September 1 and issued multiple orange and yellow alerts for different districts over the next three days.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said the monsoon remained active across the state in the past 24 hours, with isolated locations in Sirmaur, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Solan witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"The highest rainfall was recorded in Sirmaur district, at around 140 mm, followed by heavy rain in Palampur. From the evening of August 29 till September 1, heavy rain will continue across the state, with the possibility of very heavy rain in some areas," Sharma said.

According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Una, Mandi, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts for August 29; Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu on August 30; and Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on August 31.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, and other plains and mid-hill regions for heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

Sharma added that on September 1, heavy rainfall is likely in Una, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, and Shimla, while weather activity will significantly reduce from September 2. "No alerts have been issued for September 3 and 4, when rainfall activity is expected to decline sharply," he noted.

The senior scientist said that Himachal Pradesh has already recorded 67% excess rainfall in August compared to normal levels. "Kullu district has seen the highest excess rainfall in August 150% above normal followed by Solan at 121% and Shimla at 108%. All 12 districts have recorded above-normal rainfall this month," Sharma said.

Since the start of the monsoon on June 1, the state has recorded 32% excess rainfall overall, with Shimla district 84% above normal, Kullu 78% above, Solan 68% above, and Mandi 64% above. Lahaul-Spiti is the only district where rainfall has been close to normal.

Sharma also pointed out that the August 2025 figures mark a 15-year record. "In 2019, August recorded 30% above-normal rainfall, but this year we have already reached 67% above normal, with three days still remaining in the month," he said.

He attributed the increased rainfall activity to strong monsoon currents being fed by the Bay of Bengal system, which is expected to sustain intense weather activity until September 1. (ANI)

