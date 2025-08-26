Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Authorities in Shimla ordered the closure of educational institutions on Tuesday after heavy overnight rainfall caused landslides, uprooted trees, and blocked several roads across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, in an official order, stated that all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, nursing institutes, and Anganwadi centres will remain closed today in view of the safety of students. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy downpours in the region over the next 24 hours.

All concerned Heads of the Departments are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order in the interest of the safety and security of the students, said the official.

Meanwhile, in Mandi, the water level of the Beas River has risen sharply following continuous rainfall. The IMD has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms over the next two days.

Officials earlier stated that schools and colleges, excluding residential institutions, were closed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, and Solan districts following the alert.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, for the next 48 hours. Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued for several other districts in the state.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, a red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on August 25. For August 26, the red alert remains in place for Chamba and Kangra, while Mandi moves to orange alert along with Kullu. An orange alert has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu for August 25, while a yellow alert is in effect for Solan and Shimla.

Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, told ANI that the monsoon has remained active in the state over the past 24 hours, particularly in Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Solan districts, with isolated areas receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"The highest activity was recorded in Bilaspur district, where five to six stations reported very heavy rainfall. The highest was 190 mm at Kongo, followed by 160 mm at Jot in Chamba district. Heavy rain was also recorded in Nadaun and Sundernagar," Sharma said.

He said rainfall will continue across Himachal Pradesh from August 25 to 31, with the most intense spells expected between August 25 and 27. Some districts may experience extremely heavy rainfall during this period. (ANI)

