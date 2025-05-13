New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall across the state for the next five days.

According to K Nagaratna, Director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, "At present, the weather conditions indicate two troughs. One runs from West Vidarbha to North Kerala, about 0.9 kilometres above mean sea level. Another trough runs from a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh to North Odisha across Chhattisgarh. Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains in a few places today. There would be thunderstorm and hailstorm activity in some parts over western Telangana."

Also Read | Hubballi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Class 8 Student to Death After Argument Over INR 5 Packet of Snacks in Karnataka.

She further stated, "From tomorrow onwards, there is an increase in rainfall activity over Telangana; many places are likely to receive light to moderate rains, and thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely to occur over western districts of Telangana for the next 48 hours. On May 19, there is a decrease in rainfall activity and thunderstorms over Telangana."

On the temperature and heatwave alert, Nagaratna noted, "At present, the temperature indicates that all over the state, for 4 to 5 days, temperatures would be 36 to 40 degrees Celsius over most parts of Telangana." A yellow warning has been issued for heatwave conditions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Military for Valour, Sends Message of 'Lakshman Rekha' to Pakistan From Adampur Air Base.

The IMD monitors the monsoon, with Nagaratna adding, "The onset of the monsoon over Kerala is likely to be ahead by 3 to 4 days, and monitoring is done regularly."

In 2025, IMD said the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole during 2025 is most likely to be above normal (greater than 104 per cent of the Long Period Average).

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala. It is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry to the rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas.

Southwest monsoon typically sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)