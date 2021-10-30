Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) The India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamtitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts in south central Kerala indicating heavy rains from October 30 to November 1.

"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea," the IMD said in its website.

Meanwhile, the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala, operated by Tamil Nadu, were raised further on Saturday morning as the water level in the reservoir rose to 138.90 ft, officials here said.

The three spillway shutters were raised to a height of 70 cm each and 1,675 cusecs of water was being released downstream, they said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine urged the Tamil Nadu authorities to draw more amount of water from the dam as their was no dip in the inflow.

He also wanted the neighbouring state to maintain the water level as per the Central Water Commission-approved Rule Curve.

Shutters of the the Mullaperiyar dam were raised on Friday as the water level in the reservoir crossed 138 ft.

