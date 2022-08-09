Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a 'red alert' for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions.

Relief is likely after August 12, it said.

Various parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy showers since Sunday and the IMD said the heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the state.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange alert' for Marathwada, south central Maharashtra and south Konkan.

It said parts of the state could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall rainfall, while isolated places could also receive extremely heavy downpour.

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai witnessed heavy rains coupled with strong winds.

Some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway were submerged, forcing authorities to divert the traffic through alternate routes, civic officials said.

The city started witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and action needs to be taken.

