Hyderabad, Aug 9: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Muharram symbolises supreme sacrifice and tolerance.

He noted that the Peer Panja (cutouts of hands) procession, which marks sacrifice, are being taken up by Muslims as well as Hindus across the state.

Chief Minister KCR said in a message that irrespective of religions, Muharram gives the message of unity, brotherhood and 'Ganga-Jamuna Tezjeeb' between Hindu and Muslims communities. Ashura 2022: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain On the 10th Day of Muharram.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her message, noted that Muharram symbolises the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind.

Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief, she said.

"Remembrance of graciousness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram which embodies humanism which is central to Islam. The ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice of Muharram may continue to inspire us," she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2022 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).