New Delhi, August 9: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that widespread and extremely heavy rain is expected to continue over central India and the west coast of India over the next 3-4 days.

The weather department had on Monday said a well-marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of coastal Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West-central Bay of Bengal has formed. It is likely to concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours and move west-north-westwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Mumbai Rains: High Tide Hits Marine Drive Amid Heavy Rainfall; Watch Video

Intense wet spell over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana is likely during next two to three days, said IMD.

An east-west shear zone is running over north peninsular India. It is likely to persist during the next 3-4 days. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during till August 11; Jharkhand on August 10 and 11; Odisha till August 12; Assam & Meghalaya on August 8 and 9 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura till August 12. Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert Till August 11; Mumbai, Thane To Receive Heavy Rainfall

Isolated/scattered extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha on August 9; Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till August 10; Gujarat on August 9 and 10 and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 10. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over southeast Rajasthan till August 12; East Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh on August 11; West Uttar Pradesh on August 12. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 10 and over East Rajasthan on August 12.

“The well-marked low is over the Odisha coast. Already several parts of central India have started recording extremely heavy rain. Over the next 2-3 days the system will move over central India bringing a lot of rain up to Gujarat coast. The system is expected to intensify further,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre, IMD.

A well-marked low pressure in northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday, is likely to bring in its wake heavy rain, with the intensity being higher in the coastal districts of the state till Thursday, the Met said. The weather officer said heavy rainfall is likely in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, during the period.

