Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in the coming days, according to K. Nagaratna, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Nagaratna said, "At present, the synoptic situation indicates that there is a monsoon trough extending from a well-marked low-pressure area of North West Rajasthan to South West Bihar and under its influence, Telangana during the next two to three days is likely to have light to moderate rains in one or two places."

She added that yellow warnings have been issued for Telangana, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in several areas during this period. "In the coming two to three days, many places in the state are expected to receive light to moderate rains," she said.

Specifically for Hyderabad, Nagaratna noted that the rainfall activity is expected to increase from Thursday onwards. "Hyderabad is likely to experience very light drizzle today, but from tomorrow, there will be an increase in rainfall activity," she added.

According to a release from the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 16-22; isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep on July 16, 19 and 20; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during July 18-20; Rayalaseema on July 18 and 19 and Telangana during July 17-19.

Isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana during the next seven days, the meteorological department said.

As per IMD, yesterday's depression over central parts of North Rajasthan moved slowly north-northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Northwest Rajasthan at 0530 hrs IST, and persisted over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 16th July, 2025. It is likely to move slowly north-northwestwards and weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy to extremely heavy falls (>=21 cm) have been recorded at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. (ANI)

