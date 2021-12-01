New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted above-normal rainfall for December to February for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala.

"Our prediction for above-normal rainfall for December to February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala," said the Indian Meteorological Department.

Also Read | Indian Railways Plans to Install Solar Energy Projects on Unused Vacant Railway Land.

"Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal," it added.

"Punjab, Haryana, and west Rajasthan are expected to experience a normal average temperature," it added.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Specifications Emerge Online Ahead of Its Launch.

"It is difficult to tell the temperature as above or below normal of east and west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal," it said.

Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu in November, While, torrential rains claimed 27 lives in Kerala in October.

While unprecedented rainfall claimed the lives of 44 people in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)