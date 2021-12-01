Indian Railways (IR) has planned for installation of solar energy projects on unused vacant Railway land. State-wise details where action has been taken for installation of Solar electricity projects on unused vacant Railway land are as follows:

i) Chhattisgarh- 50 Mega Watt (MW) at Bhilai.

ii) Uttar Pradesh – 3 MW at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

iii) Haryana- 2 MW at Diwana (near Panipat).

iv) Madhya Pradesh- 1.7 MW at Bina.

v) Maharashtra- 15 MW Buttibori (Nagpur).

Further, IR is planning to install solar energy projects on its unused land in various States including Gujarat based on techno-economic feasibility. IRCTC to Run 'Rampath Yatra' Train from Gujarat to Ayodhya on December 25.

This information was given by Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

