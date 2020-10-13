Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a Yellow Warning predicting heavy rainfall over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

In a forecast valid till 8.30 am on Wednesday, IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, at many places over the districts of south interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Odisha.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Kickstarts Process of Spraying Bio-Decomposer Solution in Delhi Farmlands to Reduce Stubble Burning.

"Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri,

Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal," IMD said.

Also Read | India-China Disengagement Talks Update: Both Sides Agreed Not to Turn Differences Into Disputes, Says Indian Army After 7th Corps Commander Meeting.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Bhubaneswar, causing waterlogging in several places. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)