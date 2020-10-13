New Delhi, October 13: A day after Indian and Chinese military representatives met to discuss de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said both sides agreed "not to turn differences into disputes". Senior commanders of Indian and Chinese military on Monday attended the seventh round of deliberations between both the countries at the Corps Commander level. No Infiltration Reported Along India-China Border in Past Six Months, Says MHA Amid Tensions in Ladakh.

"Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas," a spokesperson of the Indian Army said in a statement today. The spokesperson stated that India and China "had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views" on disengagement along LAC. India-China Tension in Ladakh: Indian Armed Forces Capable of Dealing With Threats Across Borders, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

"Discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible," the spokesperson added. India and China are engaged in a six-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

During the previous Corps Commander level talks, China insisted that India vacate these strategic heights. It told India that it will not discuss disengagement in eastern Ladakh, where the build-up by both sides has triggered a war-like situation over the last four months, till the time India vacates these strategic positions.

On August 30, India had occupied critical mountain heights like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari, and Tabletop, that were all unmanned till now, on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake. India has also made some deployments near Blacktop also. The movement was carried out after the Chinese tried to make a provocative military move. (With IANS inputs)

