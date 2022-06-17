Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The coastal Konkan region and central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy rainfall activity from June 18, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

"In view of active monsoon conditions, rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya (central) Maharashtra is expected to gradually increase from June 18. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the region during the period," it said.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire central Maharashtra and the Marathwada region.

The monsoon has also advanced to some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Vidarbha, entire Telangana, some areas of south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, most parts of the coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of West central and northwest Bay of Bengal on June 16, the weather office said.

