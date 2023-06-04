New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light rainfall over the western Himalayan region which would be a break from the summer heat during the next four to five days.

According to the weather department, due to a Western disturbance over Iran, light rainfall activity is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR for the next two days.

"Light rainfall activity is expected over the western Himalayan region over the next 4-5 days due to a Western disturbance over Iran. Very light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi NCR in the next two days. After this temperature is expected to rise," said Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior scientist, IMD-Delhi.

The officals further stated that in Bihar and West Bengal heatwave will be continued for the next three to four days due to which an oral alert has also been issued in the region.

"Heatwave will prevail in Bihar and West Bengal for the next three to four days. Oral alerts are issued in reference to the prevailing heat wave," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning, bringing relief from the warm weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert regarding light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement.

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

"Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", IMD said. (ANI)

