New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Several parts of Delhi-NCR will continue to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the next two hours after sudden rains hit the city yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"Currently, thunderstorms with moderate-intensity rain are occurring in many places of Delhi," IMD wrote on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 12 People, Including BJP MP Kirti Vardhan Singh, Booked in Alleged Property Grabbing Case.

"It will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi--Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagarand NCR--Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar," the tweet added.

According to the IMD, the rainfall recorded from 08:30 hours in the morning on Wednesday to 05:30 hours in the morning today over the parts of Delhi NCR are: Palam with 23.0 mm, Safdarjung with 30.8 mm, Pritam pura 16.0mm, Pusa 15.0mm, Pragati maidan 12.5mm, Lodi road 19.0mm, Ayanagar 5.0mm, Jafarpur 11.0mm, Ujwa 23.0mm, Gurugram 1.5mm, Faridabad 12.0mm, Salwan Public School 4.0mm, Gautam Budh Nagar 20.5mm and CDO Ghaziabad 18.5mm.

Also Read | 'Torn Shoes Caused Mental Distress': UP Man Misses Relative's Wedding Due to Torn Shoes, Sends Legal Notice to Shopkeeper.

Apart from Delhi, the Western Himalayan Region and a few areas of Uttar Pradesh will also witness rainfall at one or two places in the coming days.

"The Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) also gets rainfall and snowfall activity, as shown in recent satellite imagery," said IMD.

"Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Bahajoi, Debai, and Narora (U.P.) during the next 2 hours," it added.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour that started on Wednesday morning has resulted in road blockages and waterlogging, further increasing the difficulty for the people of the city, who are already facing the harsh winter.

According to the India Meteorological Department's prediction on Wednesday, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain the same on Thursday. "One patch is moving across Delhi and is currently giving light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds," said IMD.

IMD further said that another patch was moving from Rohtak and Jhajjar towards Delhi.

"Another patch is moving from Rohtak and Jhajjar (Haryana) towards Delhi, this may give another spell of light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds after 2-3 hours," IMD further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)