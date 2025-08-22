Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places of the state.

The alert has been issued, which remains in effect till Saturday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, "In the next 24 hours (Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM) there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas".

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Earlier, the Thal-Munsyari and Munsiyari-Milam roads were closed in Pithoragarh, said the Pithoragarh Police and urged people to stay on alert in areas prone to rain and landslides.

In a tweet on X, the Pithoragarh District Police said, "Closed Road Routes - Thal - Munsyari route is closed, Munsyari - Milam route is closed. All other national/state highways are open. Stay alert in areas prone to rain and landslides."

Roadblocks due to landslides and falling stones are common in Uttarakhand, causing disruptions and leading to loss of life as well.

On Wednesday, two people died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM Dhami shared a post on X, saying, "The extremely sad news has been received of the death of two people in an incident of debris falling from the mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area (Uttarkashi)."

Meanwhile, multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Revenue, Health, Food Supply, and Public Works Department (PWD), are working to open the recently formed lake in the Harsil area as soon as possible.

Heavy rains and debris have blocked the flow of the Yamuna River, leading to the formation of this lake at Syanchatti in Barkot tehsil. The water has now reached the residential area, adding more problems to the existing ones. (ANI)

