New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): In honour of its 150 years of service to the country as the primary government agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will celebrate the milestone across the country over the course of a year.

The IMD will complete 150 years on January 15, 2025, as the principal government agency in all matters relating to meteorology and allied subjects, said an official release on Thursday.

As per an official release from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, "To commemorate the milestone of 150 years, it is proposed to celebrate the event throughout the country over a year, commencing from January 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025."

"To celebrate this momentous occasion in a befitting manner, a series of activities are planned across the country, starting on January 15, 2024, with a curtain-raising event and culminating on January 15, 2025, 150th Foundation Day. It could be followed by post-event activities as well," it said.

As per the release, IMD is one of the oldest scientific departments in the country and was established in 1875 with its headquarters in Kolkata.

In 1905, Shimla became the headquarters of IMD and the department headquarters were housed in the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) Premises 'Constantia building, while Calcutta was reduced to the status of a branch office.

The YWCA is the third-oldest building in Shimla, whereas presently the premises of the YWCA are under the Heritage Building.

On July 20, 1928, the HQ of IMD was shifted to Pune, which is known to the public as the 'Shimla Office'. After 1935, finally, the head office was shifted to New Delhi, which is currently the headquarters of IMD.

According to the release, "To commemorate the establishment of IMD on January 15, IMD Shimla is organising a stakeholder interaction meeting to review the existing services and plan and intends to take input and feedback from the user department to make our services more effective and user-friendly."

Participants in the meeting will be different stakeholders from the state and central governments, including the media. (ANI)

