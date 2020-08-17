New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A fresh spell of rains drenched the national capital on Monday, bringing relief from sultry weather, with the weatherman predicting increase in intensity of showers over the next two days.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the India Meteorological Department, said the monsoon trough has once again shifted towards north and will remain close to the national capital over the next three days.

"Moderate rains are expected till Thursday. Also, there are chances of one or two spells of heavy rains," he said.

The IMD said a low pressure area has also developed over northeast Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh, which will further intensify the convergence of moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 23.2 mm rainfall.

The Lodhi Road and Ridge weather stations recorded 24.9 mm and 6.4 mm precipitation respectively.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 115.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 149.2 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 23 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 434.2 mm rainfall, 2 per cent more than the normal of 425.3 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

