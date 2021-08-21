Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the immense reserves of mineral wealth present in the state are main sources of revenue.

Employment opportunities can also be raised along with increase in revenue of the state by balanced and scientific use of these natural resources, he said.

Gehlot was addressing an event of the trial run of Ambuja Cement's new plant 'Marwar Cement Works' at Mundwa, Nagaur through video conference.

He said the new plant during the pandemic is an achievement for the state and investment of Rs 3,250 crore by Ambuja Cement on this plant is a commendable step.

He said employment opportunities will increase in the area after full production starts from the new unit. The chief minister said it is a matter of pride that Rajasthan is the largest cement producing state of the country with 24 cement plants.

He thanked company officials for setting up green cement plant at Mundwa, saying that it is the biggest requirement in view of the environmental concerns.

Gehlot said that in order to promote MSMEs, the state government has made a provision that MSME units need not take any permission from any government department for three years after registration on the Raj Udyog Mitra portal.

The state government has implemented 'One Stop Shop' system to remove the bottlenecks faced by entrepreneurs in investment.

Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said the state government is working expeditiously in the direction of exploration, identification and auction of new mining blocks.

Simultaneously, a new mineral policy is being formulated for sustainable inclusive exploitation of natural resources, he said.

Neeraj Akhouri, CEO and Managing Director, Ambuja Cement said this is the third plant of the company in Rajasthan, which has been built amid the challenges of the pandemic.

