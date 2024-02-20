Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that implementation of the Act East Policy has been yielding rich dividend in the Northeastern region.

Dhankhar, who is visiting Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of its statehood day, said India's composite culture is incomplete without the cultural mosaic of North Eastern states.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Evacuated in Sopore Amid Heavy Snowfall.

The execution of the Act East Policy of the government has resulted in phenomenal growth of infrastructure and connectivity in the entire Northeastern region.

“The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing the Act East policy is bearing rich dividends in the region,” the Vice President said.

Also Read | Child Marriage Case in Bengaluru: Uncle Arrested for Arranging 14-Year-Old Girl’s Marriage in Sarjapura, Eight Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)