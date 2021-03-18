Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday clarified that his government has implemented the high court's order over appointment of international rank shooter Vishwajeet Singh in the state civil services.

His clarification came after an opposition member questioned the government in the state assembly about its sudden "change of heart".

Singh's sports gradation certificate had come under scanner after Ashok Khemka, the then principal secretary (sports), had flagged it.

Singh joined Haryana Civil Services on March 10.

He had earlier moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the state government.

The court in January had allowed his petition while directing the state government to issue him an appointment letter within a month.

“The state government has adhered to the high court's decision. The court has ruled that the joining of the said candidate should be done and we have adhered to it,” Khattar said.

“However, if anyone is aggrieved with the government's decision, doors are open for him to approach the court… We are not aggrieved because we have accepted the high court decision. If anyone has grievances, he can go to the apex court," he said while replying to senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary.

Choudhary raised the matter in the assembly and while referring to some media reports, claimed that the government had earlier decided to file an appeal against the high court order, but wondered what had caused the “change of heart”.

"In this particular case, according to the media reports, you gave go ahead to file an appeal. The government had also felt that it is a fit case to be taken to the Supreme Court. But what were the compulsions that you had to take back your own orders?" he asked.

"This clearly shows that there was pressure from your ally (JJP) in this case, as media reports have highlighted," Choudhary said.

Singh had earlier filed a petition before the high court and argued that despite having been recommended by the Haryana Public Service Commission for appointment to the post of HCS (executive) in the sports category and having been found medically fit and his character antecedents and supporting documents regarding sports achievements being verified, he had not been issued appointment letter.

