New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said it is important to empower daughters to make them self-reliant which will enable them to achieve their aspirations.

In his message on the eve of International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8, Kovind said today when the world is continuously changing, Indian women are making a significant impact in their personal and social lives as well in the national arena.

"They are also playing an important role in the development process of our country. It is important to empower our daughters to make them self-reliant. It would enable them to achieve their aspirations even while fulfilling their responsibilities vis-à-vis their family, society and nation," he said.

This day is also an occasion to reiterate our resolve to ensure the safety, dignity and prosperity of women, the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"We must give our sisters and daughters opportunities to realise their potential and hence contribute in nation-building," Kovind added.

