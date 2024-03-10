Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 10 (ANI): Former Congress leader Lalchand Kataria, after joining the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday, said he was influenced by the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is why he joined the BJP.

"It is very inspiring the way Modi ji is leading and working for the country. The government's work is commendable on the international platform as well. I have joined the BJP and aspire to work under him," he said.

He further highlighted that he has joined the BJP because he wants to work as a worker, not as a leader, adding, "I will take forward the policies of the Modi government."

Another prominent leader, Riju Jhunjhunwala, who left the Congress party and joined the BJP, said that he wants to contribute to the development of the country in the next five years.

"As Modi ji speaks of Amrit Kaal, I wish to give my contribution to it. I have not joined the BJP for my personal benefits,"Jhunjhunwala.

Notably, in a big jolt to the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, several Congress leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi.

The Congress leaders who joined the saffron party include former ministers Rajendra Yadav, Lalchand Kataria, former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state spokesperson of Congress Rajasthan Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala, amongst others. (ANI)

