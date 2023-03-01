New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will hold its annual Raising Day celebrations in Hyderabad on March 12.

As per officials, this will be the first time that CISF will be holding the 'Raising Day' celebrations outside the National capital, New Delhi.

A senior CISF officer has confirmed that for the first time, the annual celebration will be held outside Delhi.

It used to be held at CISF ground located on the outskirts of Delhi, in Ghaziabad.

"This time, it will be celebrated at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on this occasion," he said.

Last year, Shah attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

"The preparation for the celebration is in full swing. A long list of guests has been prepared," he added.

For the last couple of years, all paramilitary forces are celebrating their Raising day outside Delhi.

On March 19, CRPF will hold an annual Raising Day in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district which used to be once dominated by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

On December 1, BSF held Raising Day Parade in Amritsar. It was the first time in Gujarat and the second time outside of Delhi.

The CISF is a central armed police force of the country and is among one the six paramilitary forces of India. It functions under the Union Home Ministry.

The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year. (ANI)

