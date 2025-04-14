Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Prime Minister on Monday met Rampal Kashyap from Kaithal, who had vowed 14 years back not to wear footwear until Narendra Modi takes over as PM and he meets PM Modi.

The Prime Minister made him wear footwear.

During the brief conversation, PM Modi told him not to make such a vow again.

"Aaj hum tumko joota pehna rahe hai par baad mai aaisa kuch karna nhi, kahbhi nahi. (I am making you wear shoes, but do not do it again). You should work, why you have done such a thing..giving yourself pain," PM Modi said.

Rampal Kashyap expressed his happiness on meeting the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also referred to meeting Kashyap in a post on X and said while he accepts such affection, focus should be on working on matters linked to social work and nation building.

"At today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago- that he will only wear footwear after I became PM and he got to meet me. I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection but I want to request everyone who takes up such vows - I cherish your love...please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

The post also had a video of the meeting.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana on Monday.

He laid the foundation stone of the 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant and a Compressed Biogas Plant at Yamuna Nagar.

Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Terminal Building of the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar worth over Rs 410 crore. It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building.

Flights began from Hisar to Ayodhya on Monday. Addressing the gathering in Hisar, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of Haryana, acknowledging their strength, sportsmanship, and brotherhood as the defining traits of the state. He expressed his gratitude to the large gathering for their blessings during this busy harvest season.

The Prime Minister paid respectful homage to Guru Jambheshwar, Maharaja Agrasen, and the sacred Agroha Dham. He shared his fond memories of Haryana, particularly Hisar, recalling his time working closely with many colleagues when he was entrusted with the responsibility of the state by his party.

He highlighted the dedication and efforts of these colleagues in strengthening the party's foundation in Haryana. He expressed pride in his party's commitment to the goal of a developed Haryana and a developed India, working with utmost seriousness toward this vision.

PM Modi visited Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti and said Babasaheb's life, struggles, and message have been the cornerstone of the government's 11-year journey.

He emphasized that every decision, every policy, and every day of the government has been dedicated to Babasaheb's vision. He reiterated the government's commitment to improving the lives and fulfilling the dreams of the underprivileged, oppressed, exploited, poor, tribal communities, and women. PM Modi said that continuous and rapid development has been the mantra of their government to achieve these goals. (ANI)

