Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district increased from 34,646 on July 1 to 85,956 on Friday, a jump of two-and-half times during the month, while the number of deaths have gone up from 1,094 to 2,365, an official said.

However, the recovery rate had also improved from 51.46 per cent to 71.59 per cent and the mortality rate had gone down from 3.16 per cent to 2.75 pert cent during this period, he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Autorickaw Driver Flung Into Air by Hanging Wire, Dashes Into Woman (Watch Video).

The district added 1,588 cases on Friday, with Navi Mumbai accounting for 398 followed by 355 in Thane and 329 in Kalyan, while the number of deaths during the day was 44.

Neighbouring Palghar now has 15,078 cases while the number of deaths so far is 292.

Also Read | BMC Issues Directions Permitting Religious sacrifice of 150 Buffaloes Per Day From 1st to 3rd August for Eid-ul-Adhay : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)