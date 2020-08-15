New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in the next 1000 days, "Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fibre cable."

"We have around 1,300 islands. Keeping in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin new projects in some of these islands is underway. We have chosen some islands for rapid development. Recently, we connected Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an undersea cable for a better internet. Next, we will connect Lakshadweep," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

The Prime Minister announced the expansion of NCC in 173 borders and coastal districts of India and added that government will induct 1 lakh new NCC cadets from border districts.

"Now the expansion of NCC will be ensured to 173 border and coastal districts of the country. Under this campaign, special training will be given to about 1 lakh new NCC Cadets. In this, about one-third of the daughters will be given this special training," he said.

"We must strive to be the best in every field. That is how we will realise 'EK Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." (ANI)

