New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Income Tax Department carried out search and survey action on January 8 in the cases of renowned Doctors/Medical professionals of Assam. The search and survey actions were carried out at 29 locations in Guwahati, Nalbari, and Dibrugarh, said Ministry of Finance.

Total cash of approximately Rs 7.54 crore was seized by the Department from various residential and business premises of the medical professionals and their allied business, with an amount of Rs 1.76 crore cash seizure from a distant town of Nalbari in Assam.

The main allegations against the groups were that they had grossly understated their medical receipts both in their individual capacities and the turnovers in their hospitals/nursing homes, diagnostic centres, and pharmaceutical businesses.

During the course of the search and seizure operation, it has been established that the groups engage in out-of-book transactions. Many documents and cash receipt slips were found which highlight the hugely suppressed turnover in the case of medical professionals and their hospitals/clinics.

The quantum of suppressed turnover detected in few cases alone appears to be upward of Rs. 50-60 crore. Further, the net profit shown in the medical/pharma business is also extremely low.

The cash seized was found to be unexplained in the hands of various hospitals and medical professionals. Papers of huge parcels of land/immovable assets purchased in cash were also seized. Handwritten notes/diaries of investments made in immovable assets in cash of around Rs. 20 crore were also seized. The cash generated was found to be diverted in the building of new hospitals, reconstruction of nursing homes and acquisition of undisclosed assets.

During the course of the search action, it was found that a huge amount of Kachha Cash receipts and transaction were made outside the regular books of accounts, In one such case, it was found that an amount close to Rs 20 crore was undisclosed.

Further, daily receipts were found to be digitally maintained in Excel/hard disk at Medical clinics that had not been recorded in the books of accounts. In the case of another assessee, the annual receipts were approximately Rs. 15-20 crore, while in the audited books, he had shown the gross receipt of around Rs.5 crore only. Hence, it is apparent that in the case of this particular assessee, suppression for each year should be around Rs.10-15 crore.

In all, unexplained investment/receipts/expenses exceeding Rs 100 crore has been unearthed due to the search & seizure action. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)