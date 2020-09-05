Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Antigen testing will be increased in containment areas in the city area of Pune to combat COVID-19 spread, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

After holding review meetings in Pune, Javadekar said that the city was registering fastest growth rate in coronavirus cases with over 3,500 cases being reported here on an everyday basis.

"I held review meetings on how to combat the spread of COVID-19, in Pune. Antigen tests will be increased in the containment areas, of the city. Sero survey on large scale will be conducted, in order to identify people with antibodies," he said.

"Fines of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask and spitting in public, respectively, to be implemented strictly," he added.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra has 2,11,325 active cases while 6,25,773 patients have been cured and discharged. The state has witnessed 25,964 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

