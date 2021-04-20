New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his greetings to citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and said that Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life.

"The birthday of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as Ram Navami with great fervour. As we strive for justice and human dignity, we find the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram of great support. Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life. His entire life and his teachings of righteousness, truthfulness, and moderation keep inspiring us," said Kovind.

He also pleaded with people to take the pledge to "inculcate the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives and to make united efforts towards building a glorious India".

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 21. It is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

