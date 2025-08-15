Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, 18 officers from 13 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) were felicitated at district-level ceremonies for their outstanding contribution to the successful implementation of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS).

The honours were presented by the chief guests at the respective events.

A government spokesperson said the PMIS, announced in the Union Budget 2024-25, aims to provide one crore youth with a 12-month internship opportunity in the country's top 500 companies over the next five years.

Eligible candidates include those aged 21 to 24 years who have completed high school, higher secondary, ITI certification, a diploma from a polytechnic, or degrees such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or BPharma. The scheme offers a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 along with a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

The spokesperson further informed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs launched the first pilot phase in October 2024, which concluded in December 2024, followed by the second phase beginning in February 2025. So far, over 450 youths from Haryana have commenced internships in various companies.

The Haryana Skill Development and Industrial Training Department has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing the scheme in the state.

To encourage and motivate those involved in promoting and executing the scheme, 18 officers from 13 government departments were recognised for their exemplary efforts in inspiring candidates to benefit from the PMIS.

These awards were presented during Independence Day celebrations in their respective districts.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the awardees, stating that officers and employees making exceptional contributions to the promotion and effective execution of government schemes would continue to be honoured in the future. (ANI)

