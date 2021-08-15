New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Shortly before addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister will then proceed towards the Red Fort.

PM Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort today. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.

Thirty-two Olympic winners including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first ever gold medallist in track and field along with two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

A separate block on the south side of the rampart has been created to honour the Corona warriors who played a vital role in fighting COVID-19.

For the first time ever, this year as soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation, said the Ministry of Defence.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed.

Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 00:00 midnight to 11:00 AM on 15.08.2021 between ISBT and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH 'T' point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take alternative route available.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/ diverted.

A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. (ANI)

