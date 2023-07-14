Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) An Independent candidate who won the Panchayat elections in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a party official said.

Nazrina Bibi who won from booth number 6/239 of Atiabari-1 Panchayat of Dinhata joined the AAP in the presence of AAP Cooch Behar district in-charge Amitava Debnath, he said.

"Independent winning candidate of booth number 6/239 of Atiabari-1 Panchayat of Dinhata, Cooch Behar joined our party today. The joining will be a major boost for the party," the party official said.

AAM has not contested in the recently-ended three-tier panchayat elections in Bengal.

The ruling Trinamool Congress won all 20 Zila Parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, bagging 880 seats, while its nearest rival BJP won 31 seats of the total 928.

The Congress-Left Front alliance secured 15 seats while others won the remaining two seats.

The TMC emerged victorious in over 6,450 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP has won nearly 1,000 seats, while the CPI(M) and the Congress have won over 180 and 260 seats.

The TMC also bagged over 35,000 gram panchayat seats out of the total 63,219. The BJP won nearly 10,000 seats, while the Left-Congress got about 6,000 seats.

