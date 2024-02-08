New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for the 23rd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) and said that India has emerged as a global force multiplier in the fight against climate change.

In his message for the summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the World Sustainable Development Summit has evolved into a pre-eminent platform to foster dialogue, collaboration, and action on sustainability and combating climate change.

"Through the involvement of a number of Heads of State, as well as thousands of delegates, the WSDS has catalysed partnerships and collective action to address one of the most urgent challenges of our times," PM Modi said.

Focussing on this year's summit theme, "Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice", Prime Minister Modi said that it underscores the need for bold steps, decisive action and a clear direction towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

"Today, our country has emerged as a global force multiplier in the fight against climate change. The spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future pervaded discussions on a wide array of issues held under our G-20 Presidency, too," he said.

Celebrating TERI's 50 years since it was established, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI said that the institution has tirelessly dedicated efforts to mainstream sustainability which has been achieved through the establishment of robust partnerships and collaborations with governments, multilateral organizations, philanthropic entities, and corporations.

"Fostering global partnerships for achieving a sustainable future we can leverage collective strengths, share expertise, and amplify impact, ensuring a harmonious coexistence with our planet for generations to come," TERI DG said. (ANI)

