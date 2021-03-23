New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) India and Afghanistan will share experience on modern approach to public service recruitment and organise training sessions for officials, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC), Afghanistan, it said.

The MoU will strengthen the relationship between the IARCSC and the UPSC, the statement said.

It will facilitate sharing of experience and expertise of both the parties in the area of recruitment, it said.

The salient features of the MoU include "exchange of experience on modern approach to public service recruitment and selection, particularly the functions of the UPSC and the IARCSC" and "exchange of information and expertise, including books, manuals and other documents which are not of confidential nature".

The sharing of expertise in the use of Information Technology (IT) in the preparation of written examinations and holding of computer-based recruitment tests and online examinations and sharing of experience in a single-window system for expeditious scrutiny and speedy disposal of applications are also a part of the MoU.

"Sharing of experience and expertise on various processes involved in examination system. Organise training sessions for officials, including short attachments to the parties' secretariat/headquarters on all matters concerned by the respective mandate of the parties," it said highlighting the features.

The two countries would be sharing experience on the modalities adopted on adult of processes and procedures, followed by various government agencies in recruitment of posts under the delegated power, according to the statement.

