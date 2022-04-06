New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) India and Kyrgyzstan carried out a two-week-long wargame involving their special forces in reflection of growing defence ties between the two countries.

The exercise at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh concluded on Wednesday.

Also Read | One Case of Omicron’s New Sub-variant XE Detected in Mumbai: BMC – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

"Over the past two weeks, special forces contingents from India and Kyrgyzstan shared their expertise and best practices of tactics, techniques and procedures to counter existing and emergent threats across the entire spectrum of conflict," the defence ministry said.

"Combat shooting, sniping, survival in mountains, hostage rescue drills and unarmed combat were practised extensively during the exercise," it said in a statement.

Also Read | Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for All Users to Drive Authenticity.

Besides sharing special skills and techniques between participating special forces contingents, the joint training further strengthened the existing bond between India and Kyrgyzstan, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)