Sultanpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday said India is becoming a powerful nation and all forces opposed to it are trying to stop its progress.

Addressing a programme in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, he said there is a need to acquaint the new generation with the history, culture and heritage of the country so that they take inspiration from these and contribute to the country's progress.

"India is developing into a powerful nation and to stop its march, forces opposed to it are coming forward," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said.

No matter how rich a nation is in natural resources, no matter how grand its ancient history is, if a person living in that society does not have dedication to serve, then it cannot progress, he added.

