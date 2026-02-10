New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): A meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA bloc was held on Tuesday at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and other top leaders were also present at the meeting.

Among others, Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, DMK's TR Baalu, Congress' Pramod Tiwari and Naseer Hussain, CPI (M)'s John Brittas were also present.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is expected to be adjourned again today, as the Opposition will continue to raise the issue of denying Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi the right to speak in the House. The Lower House has already faced continuous adjournments in the past few days.

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to hold the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Tuesday, which will begin at 11 AM.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the framework of the India-United States Interim Trade Agreement.

The Congress leader raised concerns over India's purchase of Russian oil and concession on tariffs on US agricultural goods.

Earlier on Monday, Opposition MPs continued to demand a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework and the Lower House of Parliament was adjourned till February 10.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was given a personal assurance that he would be allowed to raise certain points on the floor before discussion on the budget starts, but the Lok Sabha Chair was "going back on their word". (ANI)

