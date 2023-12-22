Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) A protest was held at Indira Park here by the opposition INDIA bloc on Friday opposing the suspension of over 140 MPs from the two Houses of Parliament during the Winter session.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, several Congress leaders, CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao and members of Aam Aadmi Party were among those who participated in the dharna.

The protest was held to oppose the suspension of over 140 opposition MPs in an "undemocratic" way by the BJP government at the Centre, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said democracy which was achieved after a lot of struggles, is being attacked today.

The Indian Parliament which is regarded as a temple of democracy was "attacked" and one can understand how this country is being ruled by the way the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are behaving after the incident, he alleged.

"The attack on Parliament can be seen as an attack on democracy and the Constitution. It is such a shameful act that the MPs who demanded information from the government have been suspended," he said.

Some of the protesters of the Aam Aadmi Party -Telangana unit also held placards that read "Save India" and "Save Democracy" and "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". They also raised slogans.

Congress workers also held protests at some other places in the state.

