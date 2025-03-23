New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal stated Sunday that the INDIA bloc should outline their vision, converge on a stage and move ahead with a programme for the future and only then can it face the challenge of taking on the BJP-led government.

"Why are you asking me, ask those who want to strengthen it. They are unblocking their bloc. First of all, they should maintain their bloc and present themselves like a bloc in front of the public and present their views about what they think. It should have a spokesperson, a secretariat, a policy, a minimum program...I do not understand such politics, I am far away from it," he told ANI.

Asked about the future of the INDIA bloc in view of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections later in the year and State assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal.

Kapil Sibal stressed that the opposition has to touch upon the issues related to the public to take on the BJP-led Union government. He also criticised the DMK government, without naming them, over the issue of language.

"If they have to seriously face this government, then the opposition parties will have to come on one platform and move forward with one program. They should raise such issues which are really related to the public...," Sibal told ANI.

"Today what is in front of the janta? There are issues, which are coming to the fore which does not have anything to do with the lay public. Take for example the language issue, n which our Home Minister gave a heavy speech. I want to ask that they had said they will make make engineering books in Tamil when they come to power, does it have anything to do with the future...,' Sibal said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also voiced his unconditional support for the INDIA bloc, which was formed to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We keep speaking in their favour, we protect them every day. We give our statements in their favour and if they don't need us, it doesn't matter, we will still support them because we are against this kind of politics (politics of BJP) and if they (the INDIA bloc) also do such politics then we will be against them too...," Sibal said.

There were also calls for change in leadership after the bloc lost a string of elections in States like Haryana, Maharashtra and New Delhi. (ANI)

