New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The INDIA bloc has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and raised urgent concerns over the growing disregard for parliamentary procedures and democratic norms under the current Bharatiya Janata Party government.

In their letter, the INDIA bloc MPs highlighted a series of disturbing trends and called for immediate corrective action to address issues such as the vacant post of Deputy Speaker, the denial of speaking opportunities to the Leader of Opposition, and the unfair treatment of opposition MPs.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Denied Bail in Smuggling Case for Third Time; Judicial Probe Ordered.

"A well-functioning democracy requires the smooth operation of Parliament. where all members, irrespective of party affiliation, are given equal opportunity to debate. deliberate, and discharge their constitutional duties. However, certain disturbing trends have emerged, which undermine the sanctity of Parliament," the INDIA bloc MPs said.

"Non-Appointment of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha: The post of Deputy Speaker has remained vacant since 2019, despite Article 93 of the Constitution mandating its election. Denial of Speaking Opportunity to the Leader of Opposition (LoP): The convention of allowing the LoP to speak when they stand up has been disregarded repeatedly. This breaks from past parliamentary practices and diminishes the space for healthy debate in the House," they said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Begins Large-Scale Verification of Beneficiaries, Thousands May Lose Benefits.

The INDIA bloc MPs also raised the issues of microphones of Opposition leaders and MPs being switched off.

"It has become a frequent occurrence that whenever Opposition MPs raise a point of order, their microphones are switched off. whereas ruling party members are freely allowed to speak. This practice directly undermines democratic debate and fairness," the MPs said.

"Disregard for Business Advisory Committee (BAC) Decisions: The Government has been unilaterally introducing business in the House without consulting or informing the BAC. For instance, the Prime Minister's statement in the House last week was made without prior scheduling or intimation," they said.

They further alleged that Important ministries are now being left out of discussions on budget allocations.

"Neglect and Rejection of Adjournment Motions: Adjournment motions, which were traditionally read out and allowed discussion during Zero Hour are now either ignored or summarily rejected, curtailing MPs' right to raise urgent national issues," the INDIA bloc MPs said.

They also alleged that whenever opposition floor leaders and MPs speak, the Sansad TV camera changes its angle and does not show the floor leaders and MPs.

"These developments are deeply concerning and warrant immediate corrective measures to uphold the integrity of our parliamentary democracy. We urge you to take appropriate steps to restore fairness. transparency and adherence to established parliamentary norms," they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)