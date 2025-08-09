Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid has said that Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure during Operation Sindoor and later destroyed airfields, command and Control centres, bringing Pakistan to its knees and it was right decision to halt the military operation as India had achieved its objectives.

Asked about Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's remarks in which he said the Indian Armed Forces destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft and one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, Vaid said the Indian Armed Forces had made a huge achievement.

"Precision attacks were carried out by Indian Armed Forces, particularly the Indian Air Force...It is a huge achievement that, within a matter of a few hours, India brought Pakistan to its knees," he said.

IAF Chief, who was addressing an event at the HAL, talked about the damage inflicted on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said.

"We were able to get at least two command and control centres, like Murid and Chaklala. At least six radars, some of them big, some of them small. Two SAGW systems that is in Lahore and Okara. We attacked three hangars. One was the Sukkur UAV hangar, the Bholari hangar and the Jacobabad F-16 hangar. We have an indication of at least one AEW&C in that AEW&C hangar and a few F-16s, which were under maintenance there," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India responded to subsequent Pakistani escalation by pounding its airbases.

The Air Chief also credited the "political will" of the Central government for the success of Operation Sindoor that allowed the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) to conduct the operations without any constraints.

"A key reason for success was the presence of political will. There was very clear political will and very clear direction given to us. No restrictions were put on us... If there were any constraints, they were self-made. The forces decided what the rules of engagement would be. We decided how we wanted to control the escalation. We had full freedom to plan and execute," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said. (ANI)

