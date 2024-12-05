New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) In order to prevent recurrence of military standoff along their contested border, India and China on Thursday reflected on the lessons learnt from the eastern Ladakh face-off that ended a few weeks ago following completion of the disengagement process in Depsang and Demchok.

In talks held in Delhi under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the two sides also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary question.

It was the first WMCC dialogue after completion of the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh that effectively ended the standoff which had begun in May 2020.

"The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement which completed the resolution of the issues that emerged in 2020," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"They also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR)," it said.

A decision on resumption of dialogue under the SR mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingpin in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 21.

"Both sides reviewed the situation in border areas, and reflected on the lessons learnt from the events of 2020 in order to prevent their recurrence," the MEA said on the WMCC talks.

"In this context, they highlighted the importance of regular exchanges and contacts at diplomatic and military level through established mechanisms," it said.

"They agreed on the need for effective border management and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments," it added.

The leader of the Chinese delegation also called on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

