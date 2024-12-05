Mumbai, December 5: A 37-year-old labourer on charges of molesting a toddler at a government hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 4. The incident occurred when the two-year-old girl, who was visiting the hospital with her parents, was allegedly touched inappropriately by the accused while her parents were not around.

According to a report published by Mid-Day, the minor girl had gone to the government hospital with her parents. While there, the labourer touched the girl inappropriately upon finding her alone. The accused, who was working inside the hospital, was identified and arrested the same night. Mumbai Horror: Man Sexually Assaults Toddler Step-Daughter, Allegedly Inserts Belan Into Her Private Parts Before Strangulating Her to Death in Mankhurd, Arrested.

An officer attached to the investigation said, "When her parents were not around, an unknown man touched the girl and misbehaved with her. It was later found that the accused was a labourer working inside the hospital. He was nabbed the same night."

Following the incident, the Bhoiwada Police registered a first information report (FIR) under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The officer added, "He does not have any criminal record. We are investigating the matter further." Andheri Shocker: Girl Raped by Social Media ‘Friend’ in Mumbai, Taken to Gujarat and Sexually Assaulted Again; Accused Arrested.

In another incident, two minor girls aged 10 and 11 were molested in Navi Mumbai's Digha in August. The accused, Sahebrao Gaikwad, 48, was arrested under sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

As per the preliminary report, the girls were walking to a stationary shop in Pandhari Nagar in Digha around 8 pm when the incident occurred. The accused suddenly jumped out from a parked auto rickshaw and touched the minor girls inappropriately, said a police officer. The girls screamed, which caught the attention of the passersby, and the accused was immediately handed over to police.

