New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) India has successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha.

The missile test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on Friday.

Also Read | Maternal Colorectal Cancer Linked to Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes, Says Study.

"The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability," the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry involved in the successful demonstration of ship-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities.

Also Read | Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stops Convoy After Seeing Overturned Car in Bhopal; Madhya Pradesh CM Enquires from Victim, Instructs Official to Take Them to Hospital (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)