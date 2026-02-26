PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26: Nandani Creation Ltd(NSE: JAIPURKURT | INE696V01013)

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle Club Friendly 2026 Match?.

In the sun-drenched courtyards of Rajasthan, where the rhythmic sound of wooden blocks hitting fabric has echoed for centuries, a new kind of legacy is being written. Amidst the vibrant chaos of Jaipur's Johari Bazaar and the timeless elegance of the Pink City, the scent of fresh dyes and the glimmer of Gota Patti have always told a story of royalty. However, the true revolution began when this local fervourwas reimagined for the modern woman. Today, Nandani Creation Ltd (NSE: JAIPURKURT)--the powerhouse behind the iconic Jaipur Kurti brand--is proving that the soul of Rajasthan isn't just a heritage to be preserved, but a global fashion statement to be worn every day.

The journey from a local Jaipur label to a National Stock Exchange-listed entity is a masterclass in scaling domestic artistry through modern data and discipline. Founded by Mr Anuj Mundhra and Mrs Vandana Mundhra, the company initially carved a niche as a digital-first pioneer. While many traditional labels were hesitant to embrace the internet, the creators of Jaipur Kurti leaned into the shift, achieving a staggering 52% CAGR during its early digital phase. This first-mover advantage allowed them to master the art of online storytelling before the market became saturated, transforming them from a simple online supplier into a beloved national household name.

Also Read | ???? ?????88 ??????????????? ??????? ????????????? ???????????????????????? ?????? ???????????? ????????????????? ?????????? ?????????????? 2026.

The year 2025 marked a historic turning point for the company as it officially crossed the 100-crore sales milestone in a single calendar year. This achievement is not merely a financial win; it is a validation of their "Concept to Creation" philosophy. Unlike traditional fashion houses that follow rigid seasonal calendars, Nandani operates a high-velocity design engine that launches new styles every two to three weeks. With over 5,000 unique SKUs and an average of 700 new designs annually, the brand ensures it stays ahead of the trend curve, offering "fresh fashion" at an accessible average selling price of ₹900 appx..

Beyond the numbers, the brand's strength lies in its strategic multi-brand portfolio. From the everyday elegance of the flagship Jaipur Kurti and the handcrafted premium feel of Jaipur Kurti Luxe to the high-end wedding sophistication of "Amaiva-By Jaipur Kurti", the company caters to every facet of a woman's life. This versatility is why the brand resonates with everyone from corporate leaders to college students--a connection further solidified by their earlier partnership with Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, who served as the Brand Ambassador, embodying the same grace, longevity, and "Dhak-Dhak" spirit that the brand stands for.

The most compelling chapter of this story is Nandani's transition to an "Asset-Light" model. By shifting from in-house manufacturing to demand-based outsourcing, the company has optimized its working capital and improved margins. This operational agility is fuelling an aggressive omnichannel expansion. With over 180+ shop-in-shop counters/LFRS presence in Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Centro, Avantara & Kalanikethan etc. and a growing fleet of Exclusive Brand Outlets in major hubs like Rajasthan, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore etc., the brand is successfully bringing the authentic fervour of Jaipur to every corner of India.

As Nandani Creation continues to target a projected 30% CAGR, it stands as a rare example of a business that balances artistic legacy with fiscal precision. The story of Jaipur Kurti is far from over; it is a narrative of how a traditional craft can be re-engineered for a digital age, proving that when you wear a piece of this legacy, you are wearing the future of Indian fashion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)