New Delhi [India],May 25 (ANI) : BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday said India has emerged as a shining beacon amid global economic uncertainty, becoming the world's fourth largest economy.

Bhandari credited this remarkable rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership over the past 11 years, strengthening India's economic foundations and propelled the country's rapid growth despite global challenges.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said,"India has become the 4th largest economy. Under the vision of PM Modi, the economy has become strong in all aspects in the last 11 years. India has emerged as a shining spot during the times of global uncertainty..."

"This is a big victory for Modinomics. Today, India is the fastest growing economy and now it has become a 4 trillion dollar economy, surpassing Japan. In the coming years, India is poised to become the third largest economy," he added.

He highlighted this achievement as a crucial milestone towards India's goal of becoming a Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

Bhandari also emphasised the significant role played by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), women entrepreneurs, and the poorer sections of society in driving India's growth.

"Today is a big day for all entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises because they have been the biggest partners in India's economy. Small and medium enterprises, poor women, and entrepreneurs have played a major role, even though some groups recently tried to question India's growth during global uncertainty," he told ANI.

Bhandari described Modinomic as a symbol of strong economic fundamentals that have enabled India to overtake Japan and move steadily towards becoming the world's third largest economy in the near future.

"It is a symbol and a reflection of Modinomics, which stands for strong economic fundamentals and has made India the fourth largest economy, overtaking Japan. In the coming years, India is expected to become the third largest economy," he said.

Earlier today, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, citing data by the International Monetary Fund.

According to the IMF's April edition of the World Economic Outlook report, the nominal GDP for fiscal 2026 is expected to reach around USD 4,187.017 billion. This is marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan, which is estimated at USD 4,186.431 billion.

India was the fifth largest economy in the world till 2024.(ANI)

