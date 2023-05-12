Vijayawada, May 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday said India is emerging as an economic superpower and food basket to the world but sustaining an ever-expanding population will be a major challenge for agricultural and horticultural production.

However, he noted that horticultural crops are assuming great significance in the context of nutritional security. He was presiding over the fifth convocation of Dr YSR Horticultural University in Venkataramannagudem, West Godavari district.

"Horticultural production has already surpassed the agricultural production of the country, which is a welcome change, in view of its contribution to the national GDP at 6 per cent,” the Governor said on the occasion, according to a press note shared by the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The challenge of food and nutritional security constitutes an integral part of our national security and over the years our nation has managed its national food basket in a pragmatic way, notwithstanding the dependence of Indian agriculture on the vagaries of monsoons, he said.

Nazeer observed that horticulture sector generates 14 per cent of employment, 42 per cent of which went to women, and added that the state had witnessed phenomenal horticultural growth over the past few decades. It has been identified as a sunrise sector.

The governor appreciated the varsity for adopting technologies such as robotics, drones and sensors, including prediction models for pests.

